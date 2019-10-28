TOWANDA – Being a blustery rainy day, only 25 members and three guests attended the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club meeting and luncheon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Oct. 17.
President Whipple called the meeting to order and introduced guests Kelly and Susan Pratt from Montrose, and Carol Brubaker from Towanda. He also thanked Vice President Betty Conner for filling in for him at the previous meeting and then led everyone in the flag salute. We all sang “God Bless America” with the accompaniment of Kelly playing his guitar and Susan playing the electronic drums.
Following the luncheon, the Kitchen Committee of Mary Sullivan, Gladys Curtis, Janet Smith, Bill Wall and Tom House were thanked and applauded for setting up the buffet of lovely and tasty dishes of meats, potatoes, vegetables, salads, gelatins and desserts. Karl Tewksbury was also thanked and applauded for being the greeter of the day.
President Whipple then introduced Kelly and Susan Pratt, a husband and wife team from Montrose, who entertained us playing their instruments and singing. The command of their music resonated throughout the hall with songs like “Turn Your Radio On,” “The Erie Canal,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Thank God for Kids,” “Ring of Fire” and “My Church.”
Then Susan said, “It’s time to pass out the toys.” Asking Ruth Cleveland to assist her, Susan and Ruth distributed percussion-type “instruments” to members. The members were able to keep up with the beat of the music when the Pratts continued playing and singing “McNamara’s Band,” “The Battle of New Orleans” and “Rocky Top.” Closing their program, Kelly and Susan sang “All God’s Critters Have a Place In the Choir,” receiving much applause. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club wishes to thank Kelly and Susan for coming the distance from Montrose and for the lively entertainment we all enjoyed very much.
Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Ruth Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
President Whipple announced the upcoming entertainment will be Douglas Walton for Nov. 7, Bob and Linda Lee for Nov. 21, and Andy Boardman for Dec 5.
Anita Whipple asked for suggestions for our Christmas Banquet, whether to eat in or go out to eat. Ruth Cleveland made the motion to eat in and have ham and members sign up for special dishes to bring. This motion was seconded and passed.
Cherie Foster announced that Happy Tails was having vendors and sales Nov. 15 in the Ulster Fire Hall.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Bill Wall, Ken Bartholomew and Mary Aquilio. Using the 50/50 tickets, a drawing for a pumpkin painted by Marie House was won by Rhea Johnston.
President Whipple told a story about a CEO and a pizza delivery boy, which generated much laughter. He also gave us a thought to ponder about Faith, Trust, Hope, Confidence, Love and Attitude.
The next scheduled meeting will be Nov. 7 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Douglas Walton from the Silvara/Laceyville area will be providing musical entertainment, and the host greeter of the day will be Bill Wall. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees are welcome to attend. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service and join us in fellowship.
