Emma Shaff has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Keystone College.
To be named to the dean’s list, she earned a GPA between 3.70-3.99.
Emma is a junior at Keystone College, studying for her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
She is a 2017 graduate of Athens Area High School.
