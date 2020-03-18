SAYRE – The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., will be offering a takeout breakfast on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9-10 a.m., along with a free food distribution.

It is asked that those participating do not arrive before 9 a.m.

The food pantry will remain open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Salvation Army will keep everyone posted of any changes to this schedule.

