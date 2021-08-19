TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at St. James Church in Waverly. The meal is sponsored by the St. James Altar & Rosary Society and will consist of baked ham, macaroni salad, baked beans and cookies. Takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.

