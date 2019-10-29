Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m., we will hold our Children’s Story Hour. This week’s theme will be “Monsters.” Stories about monsters of many shapes and colors will be our focus this week – come stomp, roar and dance to celebrate these fun beasts!
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m., we will be holding an After-Hours Teen Halloween Hangout featuring a showing of “The Crimes of Grindelwald” movie, games on the Nintendo Switch, and free snacks and drinks. The library will not be open to the general public during this event, but all teens are invited to attend!
• Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
Have you pulled out your fall or Halloween decorations and decided that there are some that you just don’t need anymore? Bring them to the Sayre Library to add to our Holiday Décor sale stash! We collect indoor and outdoor holiday decorations year-round for our summertime sale to benefit the library. Decorations should be new or gently used. Donations are accepted at the circulation desk at the library.
We are also gearing up for another library book sale next month and need your donations to help build up inventory. We are interested in current (published in the last 10-15 years) fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books that are in like-new condition. Donations can be brought to the circulation desk, and we ask that you bring only two boxes or bags at a time to allow staff the time needed to sort and store the items. Please, no textbooks or reference materials (dictionaries, encyclopedia, etc.).
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print titles this week include “The Darwin Affair,” by Tim Mason, “Land of Wolves,” by Craig Johnson, and “Owl be Home for Christmas,” by Donna Andrews.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
