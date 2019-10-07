Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Oct. 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during the meal.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. We will be doing Christmas crafts.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu will be potluck; come and be surprised. There will also be desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship. An assortment of clothing will be available also.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon at the First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, for a complete ziti meal catered by the women of the church. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
BOARD OF RECREATION COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at Union Corners Methodist Church. From the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about three miles; church is on the left. The group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
