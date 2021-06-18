Well-attended funeral services for Arlene L. Talada, 87, of Athens, Pa., were held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
The Rev. James Donahoo officiated the service, opening with scriptures and with all praying, “The Lord’s Prayer.” The pastor shared personal thoughts of Arlene and opened a “Time of Sharing” by family, including her grandchildren, and the pastor followed with some thoughts about family and sharing memories together. Pastor Jim shared readings from Ecclesiastes, John 14, John 3:15-17, Romans 8:28 and brought a message of hope, eternal life, peace, and love. The pastor closed with all praying together Psalm 23.
The committal service and burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. Pallbearers were Matt Talada, Don Talada, Don Bartlow, Albert Talada, Ollie Talada, and Robert Morris.
The family hosted a celebration at the Sayre VFW following the burial, for family and friends.
