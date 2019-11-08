WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library’s new bookmobile will be on a special tour visiting communities throughout the county. This tour is for November and December only. Here is the schedule for the first leg of the Wheelie Good Books Tour:

Wednesday, Nov. 13: McCallum Manor, 11:30 a.m.; Canton Senior Center, 1 p.m.; Cedar Ridge Apartments, 2 p.m.; and Sherwood Personal Care Home, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Wyalusing Valley Retirement Home, 11:15 a.m.; Sugar Run Post Office, 12:45 p.m.; Park Place Apartments, 2 p.m.; and Wyalusing Public Library, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15: Wysox C&N Bank parking lot, 10 a.m.; Rome Township Hall, 12:45 p.m.; and Windham Township Hall, 2 p.m.

Please check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary, for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed.

