Falsey/Dunn
Born to Marguerite Falsey and Nicholas Dunn of Towanda, a son, Eli David, on Jan. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Nocchi/Horton
Born to Nicole Nocchi and Derek Horton of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Jaxon McCoy, on Jan. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Weeks/Jayne
Born to Marian Weeks and Cameron Jayne of Troy, a son, Connor Scott, on Jan. 3, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Fassett/God
Born to Brittany Fassett and Christopher God of Wyalusing, a son, Liam Lee, on Jan. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
