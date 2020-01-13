Falsey/Dunn

Born to Marguerite Falsey and Nicholas Dunn of Towanda, a son, Eli David, on Jan. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Nocchi/Horton

Born to Nicole Nocchi and Derek Horton of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Jaxon McCoy, on Jan. 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Weeks/Jayne

Born to Marian Weeks and Cameron Jayne of Troy, a son, Connor Scott, on Jan. 3, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Fassett/God

Born to Brittany Fassett and Christopher God of Wyalusing, a son, Liam Lee, on Jan. 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

