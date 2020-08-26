TROY — These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in August.

Fiction: The Guest List by Lucy Foley; Walk the Wire by David Baldacci; Sucker Punch by Laurell K. Hamilton; A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende; Peace Talks by Jim Butcher; The Golden Cage by Camilla Lackberg; The Order by Daniel Silva; A Walk Along the Beach by Debbie Macomber

Non Fiction: Countdown 1945 by Chris Wallace; Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw by Charles Leerhsen; How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi; The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Audiobooks: 1st Case by James Patterson; Cajun Justice by James Patterson; Fair Warning by Michael Connelly; Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke

Promises of Tomorrow by Shelley Shepherd Gray; Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides; White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo

Christian fiction: Afraid of the Light by Cynthia Ruchti; The Best We’ve Been by Beth Vogt; How Sweet It Is by Robin Lee Hatcher; A Bride of Convenience by Jody Hedlund; DVDs: Extra Ordinary with Maeve Higgins, Will Forte, and Barry Ward; Escape at Dannemora with Benicio Del Toro, Paul Dano, and Patricia Arquette

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!

Load comments