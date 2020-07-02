ORANGE BURG, N.Y. — Waverly High School graduate Elle Nittinger earned the Female Scholar-Athlete Award from NCAA Division II Dominican College for 2019-2020.
The Female Scholar-Athlete Award goes to the female student athlete who has the highest overall grade point average. Nittinger posted a 4.0 in both the fall and spring semesters.
Additionally she was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma which is a National College Athletic Honor Society.
Elle completed her second year of collegiate study with a Nursing major after transferring to Dominican College last fall. She was redshirted for basketball last season due to the transfer. She is on the roster and ready to play for the Chargers this year.
