Datebooks

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at St. James Church in Waverly has been canceled.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER scheduled at the Valley Active Living Center in Athens on Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.

“SICKNESS TO HEALTH” SERIES scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Robert Packer Hospital has been postponed. If you have questions or would like to attend in the future, please feel free to contact fsthSayre@gmail.com, call (570) 888-1448 or text (503) 409-0759.

TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at the Fortune Buffet in Athens has been canceled, due to potential Coronavirus threat.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.

