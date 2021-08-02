READING, Pa. – Brian Matthew Howland of Sayre has graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree after completing all the requirements for graduation during the 2020-21 academic year. Howland majored in Community Service and Economic Leadership while studying at Alvernia University.
The Bradford County native is one of nearly 650 Alvernia students who finished their degrees.
