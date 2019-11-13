TOWANDA – The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met at noon on Nov. 7 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church with 35 members and guests attending.
President Bob Whipple called the meeting to order and introduced guests Douglas Walton, Jane Walton, Susan Coyle and Norma Conner, and then led the gathering in the flag salute. Guest entertainer Douglas Walton led us in singing “God Bless America.”
President Whipple offered the blessing before partaking of the enjoyable buffet luncheon.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the Kitchen Committee of Kay Fulmer and Ken Bartholomew for their work in arranging the buffet and desserts. Bill Wall was also thanked for serving as the host and greeter.
President Whipple then turned the floor over to Doug Walton, whose strong voice echoed through the hall starting with “Amazing Grace” and a Willie Nelson request, “Seven Spanish Angels.” As he continued, Doug sang Barry Manilow’s “Ready to Take a Chance”; Tony Orlando’s “Tie a Yellow Ribbon”; Elvis’ “Shake, Rattle and Roll”; Roy Orbison’s “Crying”; Lou Rawls’ “Stand Right Up”; and closed his program singing “The Prayer,” receiving hardy applause. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens wish to thank Doug for sharing of his time and talent with us.
Minutes of the Oct. 17 meeting were read and approved. Zanetta Tewksbury gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
Dan Cohen spoke about members having collections like stamps, thimbles, etc., and possibly how to “downsize” them when family members don’t care to take them over. He suggested possibly making a video of members collections and showing them to vendors. If anyone is interested in this arrangement, contact Dan at (570) 265-9681.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to November celebrants Sharon DePoto (Nov. 14), Marie House (Nov. 19) and Juanita Patterson (Nov. 4). There were no anniversaries.
President Whipple announced that we will be collecting nonperishable foods, paper products, etc. for TACO at the next meeting Nov. 21.
The lucky 50/50 winners were Mary Aquilio, Marie House, Janet Smith and Gladys Curtis.
President Whipple read a couple of amusing stories, one about the Lone Ranger and Tonto and the other about a worship service and Bible passages, which generated many giggles and chuckles. Bob also read a poem titled “Aches and Pains,” which most of us could relate to.
The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Towanda residents Bob and Linda Lee will provide musical entertainment and Cherie Foster will serve as greeter and hostess.
All seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are cordially invited to come a little early to get acquainted and join in good food, fellowship and entertainment. Bring a dish to share and your own table service, coffee and tea are provided.
Unfortunately, someone accidentally wore the wrong black jacket home from the meeting. When you discover this, please call Betty Conner at (570) 265-2472 and arrangements will be made to exchange the jackets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.