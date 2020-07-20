OWEGO — In direct response to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Tioga County Public Health Department and in surrounding counties, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will suspend congregate dining and all recreational activities at the Countryside Community Center (9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego) effective today, July 21, 2020 until further notice.
As an alternative to congregate dining, “Grab and Go” lunch bags will be available at the front door of the Countryside Community Center, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.
Updates will be announced in the upcoming weeks on our website, www.tiogaopp.org, and through local media. For more information, please call 607-687-4120.
