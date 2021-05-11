BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania celebrated more than 100 graduating nursing students Saturday, May 1, with an in-person nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus.
Kate Nearhood from Sayre was one of 105 graduating nurses to be honored.
