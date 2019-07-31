The Maslin reunion will be held at Taughannock Falls State Park in Ithaca, N.Y. Please note the change of day, it will be held Saturday, Aug. 3.
Meeting at central pavilion as usual. There will be cinnamon buns and coffee starting at 10:30 a.m. for those who wish to come early and visit. Bring a chair for sitting outside.
Dinner will be at 1 p.m. Come and enjoy special events planned by Robin and Stephanie. Bring a dish to pass, table service and beverage of choice. Coffee will be furnished.
Don’t forget to bring an item for the silent auction.
———
The Bailey/Finnerty family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Poolside Pavilion at Mt. Pisgah, Troy, beginning at noon.
Lunch will be held at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, table service and a prize for bingo.
———
The Waverly High School Class of 1964 will be holding their 55th class reunion on Aug. 9-10 at the VFW in Sayre, Pa. We are looking for the following classmates:
Lynn Compton; Joe Daly; Doug Tighe; Richard Harding; Lee Howard; Catherine Jones; Jim Bennett; Skip Lewis; and Joe Liguori.
Anyone with any information, please contact Ann Griffith at (607) 565-9860 or Diana (Tubbs) Van Curren at (570) 888-1692.
———
The 53rd annual Chapman reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 at noon at the South Waverly pavilion.
Please bring a dish to pass, own table service and beverage, and an item for the silent auction.
Meat will be provided.
–––
SRU High School Class of 1957 will hold its 62nd class reunion on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Smithfield Township Social Hall. Plan to arrive by 11 a.m. and we will eat at noon sharp.
Please bring a dish to share, table service and beverage.
We are looking forward to a good time together. If you have any questions, you can call Imogene at (570) 888-5995.
