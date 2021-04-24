SAYRE BOROUGH CLEAN UP EVENT will be held Saturday, April 24 from 9-11 a.m. Meet at Howard Elmer Park in downtown Sayre (across from the hospital) at 9 a.m. to receive instructions and bags, which will be provided. Please bring your own gloves. All are invited to participate in this community service event.
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL EARTH DAY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, April 24 from 1-3 p.m.; meet at pavilion at Sayre Riverfront Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather. For more information, contact Linda Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.
HYGIENE POP UP PANTRY will be held Sunday, April 25, noon until gone, parking lot of Hughes Notary Services, 706 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Limit one bag per person; first come, first serve. Personal care and hygiene items will be available. Event held by Liz Terwilliger and Community Solutions.
POP UP FOOD PANTRY will be held Monday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free food giveaway for those in need, sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVEAWAY will be held Monday, April 26 at 1 p.m., East Smithfield Township Equipment Building. Come in Factory Lane next to the Dollar General. Go straight back toward the playground. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, located on Ridge Road in Athens. Rain date is May 8. Bring your own rake and gloves.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.