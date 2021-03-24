(Editor’s Note: The following article is provided by the Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for the Counties of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga)
TOWANDA – Social Work Month 2021 is during the month of March. The theme this year is “Social Workers Are Essential.”
About a year ago, when many industries faced the question, “Are we essential?” social workers across the nation never had a doubt. Each day more than 700,000 social workers nationwide make life better for others. They empower people, giving them the skills and encouragement they need to overcome life’s challenges. They also link clients to resources they may need to live more fulfilled lives. They know at times, they may be the only reason someone feels seen, heard, valued, and supported.
Social work services of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are provided by a team of skilled Care Managers, who assess for in-home care needs and coordinate services that support independence for older adults. As it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was disproportionally affecting the aging population, Care Managers became fierce advocates for policies prioritizing the health of older adults.
Care Management Supervisor for Bradford & Sullivan Counties, Rose Lloyd, noted that while the pandemic has presented a definite challenge over the past year, the Care Managers on her team have continued to go above and beyond to make sure consumers’ needs are met. Tiffani Warner, Assessment Supervisor, agreed; noting that the over 40 years of combined social work experience between the two members on her team demonstrates remarkable compassion and commitment to the field.
Social workers often are unsung heroes, but they play an essential role in helping people from all walks of life and backgrounds to live life to the fullest. During Social Work Month we hope you will learn more about this life-changing profession, say a kind word to the social workers in your lives, and advocate for the populations they serve.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
