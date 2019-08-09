With cases of vaccine-preventable diseases, especially measles, increasing recently, it is crucial that everyone, especially parents, know how to protect themselves and their children. August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) and Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., wants everyone to know the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages and raise awareness about the important role vaccines play in preventing serious, sometimes deadly, diseases across the lifespan, starting with newborns.
Did you know that vaccines could strengthen your baby’s immune system?
Babies are born with immune systems that can fight most germs, but there are some deadly diseases they can’t handle. That’s why they need vaccines to strengthen their immune system. Your child is exposed to thousands of germs every day in his environment. This happens through the food they eat, air they breathe and things they puts in their mouths. Vaccines use very small amounts of antigens to help your child’s immune system recognize and learn to fight serious diseases.
Did you know that adults need vaccines too?
Adults need to keep their vaccinations up-to-date because immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time. You are also at risk for different diseases as an adult. Vaccination is one of the most convenient, and safest, preventive care measures available. All adults need:
Influenza (flu) vaccine every year; and Td or Tdap vaccine. You may need other vaccines based on your age, health conditions, job, lifestyle, or travel habits. Talk to your healthcare professional about which vaccines are right for you.
Are you expecting?
Vaccines are an important part of a healthy pregnancy. Certain diseases can be very serious for you and your developing baby during your pregnancy. Getting vaccines during your pregnancy can help protect you both and provide your newborn with some early disease protection.
Pregnant women should get: flu vaccine; Whooping Cough vaccine (also called Tdap). Your ob-gyn, midwife, or other healthcare professional may recommend other vaccines either before, during, or after your pregnancy. Talk to your healthcare professional about including vaccines as part of a healthy pregnancy.
For more information:
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) publishes numerous materials annually, to educate families about vaccine preventable diseases and the vaccines developed to prevent them. The materials include information from the most recent resources and information possible. In addition, the CDC, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) develops immunization schedules for everyone, from birth to age 18 and from age 19 and up. Visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
