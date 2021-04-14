OWEGO – On Saturday, April 17, from 1-3 p.m., historian Peter Gordon will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego to sign his recent book, “An Evergreen Companion, Touring Owego’s Historic Cemetery.”
Due to COVID, this will be a signing only; there will not be a reading or discussion. Attendees must be masked and keep social distancing protocol.
Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front St. in Owego. For more information visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
