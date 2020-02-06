KEUKA PARK, N.Y. – Emily Moore, daughter of James and Shannon Moore and resident of South Waverly, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Keuka College in Keuka Park.

Moore, a freshman, is studying Occupational Science.

A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.

