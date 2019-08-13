Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes pulled pork, pulled chicken, rolls, macaroni and cheese, tater tots, cabbage salad, pistachio salad, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a homecooked meal and fellowship.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
DuPONT RETIREES will meet for lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. (note time change) at Tioga Downs Casino Buffet.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its picnic luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at noon at Sayre American Legion Post 283 pavilion, Cayuta Street, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, your own table service and drink. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Tina Pickett will be our guest speaker. Call Dick Biery for reservations at (570) 888-3088.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at Union Corners Methodist Church. From the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about 3 miles. Church is on the left. Open to burn survivors and their caregivers. For more information, contact Bill at (570) 485-8838 or wwestbrook51@yahoo.com.
RETIREES FROM WAVERLY SCHOOLS will meet for lunch on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. Anyone (and your guest) who retired from or worked for Waverly schools is welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church at noon on Thursday, Aug. 15. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Coffee and tea are provided. Sarah Romanik will provide musical entertainment. All area seniors age 55 and older are cordially invited to attend.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
