LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – Melina Ortiz was named to the Siena College president’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The president’s list requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher.
Melina is from Waverly, N.Y.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 7:24 am
