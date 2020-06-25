ELMIRA — Elmira College toasted to its newest graduates during a virtual event on Sunday, May 31. While the College tentatively plans to host an in-person Commencement event in early- to mid-August 2020, the event on May 31 marked the original Commencement date and celebrated the students’ achievements with raising the 2020 Class banner, ringing of the bells, and a toast by the College’s president and his wife, Dr. and Mrs. Lindsay.

LOcal students celebrated during the event included Emily Cron, of Waverly: Master of Science in Education; Makenzie Lantz, of Athens: Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Lewis, of Sayre: Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Taylor McDuffee, of Sayre: Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Adam Nichols, of Candor Bachelor of Science; and Miranda Rhoades, of Candor: Bachelor of Science.

