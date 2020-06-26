CORTLAND — On Saturday, May 16, Nicole Marie Lamberti of Waverly graduated with honors from SUNY Cortland.

Lamberti, a Waverly graduate, received a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies. She posted a 3.70 GPA, graduating summa cum laude.

The daughter of Dennis A. Lamberti and Cynthia M. Shedden, Lamberti is looking for work as a media journalist

Load comments