CORTLAND — On Saturday, May 16, Nicole Marie Lamberti of Waverly graduated with honors from SUNY Cortland.
Lamberti, a Waverly graduate, received a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies. She posted a 3.70 GPA, graduating summa cum laude.
The daughter of Dennis A. Lamberti and Cynthia M. Shedden, Lamberti is looking for work as a media journalist
