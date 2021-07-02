BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The following local students were among nearly 2,000 high-achieving scholars that have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northampton Community College (NCC). The honor is reserved for students who have completed a minimum of 6 credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Local students on the dean’s list:

Marlene Johnson, an early childhood education major from Sayre.

Keegan Rude, a business administration major from Sayre.

