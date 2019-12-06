The Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association is searching for Maple Ambassador contestants to compete at its annual Ambassador Banquet.
The competition is open to both young men and women ages 16-21 who reside in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna or Wyoming counties. The Maple Ambassador competition will be held at the Towanda Elks Lodge on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Come enjoy the experiences to be gained by promoting maple products throughout the local area and have the opportunity to compete for the PA State Ambassador in the fall of 2020.
If interested, please contact Ambassador coordinator Maggie Pratt at mbride11@yahoo.com for an application and more details about the Maple Ambassador program.
