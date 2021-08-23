At Penn State’s annual Ag Progress Days, Pennsylvania State Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding recognized the Bouse family, owners of Happy Mountain Bouse Farm in Towanda, Bradford County, the newest Century Farm in Pennsylvania. Siblings Margaret (Peggy) Bouse Heskell, Rose Bouse and G. Thomas Bouse and their family have farmed the land since purchasing it in1920.
“The Bouse Family exemplifies what makes Pennsylvania agriculture great,” Secretary Redding said. “Their strength, resilience, and tenacity have seen them through 100 years, and they are still thriving. Their dedication has sustained their family’s heritage as well as our families and our economy. They have earned our thanks and admiration.”
“We are so proud that our grandfather, Leo Bouse, bought 80 acres of farmland in 1920 in Monroe Township where we still live,” said Peggy Heskell. “Our father, Ralph Bouse, bought more farmland that attached to the 80 acres and has us now owners of 430 acres, which keep us busy. We are so proud of all they did to the Bouse Farm.” The family raises beef cattle.
Pennsylvania’s Century & Bicentennial Farm Program now includes 2,150 farms, of which 192 are Century Farms and 1,957 are Bicentennial Farms. The Miller Farm in Lancaster, purchased in 1717 from William Penn, became the nation’s first Tricentennial Farm in 2019.
Redding encouraged those gathered to take advantage of resources that will help make their own farms resilient and better situated to thrive over the long haul. The PA Farm Bill funded Farm Vitality Grants for business and transition planning, and created the Agricultural Business Development Center, where farmers can go for information on low-interest loans, risk management, and other resources to support, multiply and protect their investments.
Learn more about the PA Farm Bill’s investments in Pennsylvania agriculture to sustain our industry for tomorrow, grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry and inspire future generations of agriculture leaders at agriculture.pa.gov.
