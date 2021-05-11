Whyte/Cordner
Born to Tawni Whyte and Tyler Cordner of Monroeton, a son, Lennon Ray, on April 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Shaffer/McDonough
Born to Brittany Shaffer and Brandon McDonough of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Vanessa Nicole, on April 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Thorpe
Born to Hannah and Derek Thorpe of Granville Summit, a daughter, Hayslee Louise, on April 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ferrario
Born to Emily and Joshua Ferrario of Towanda, a daughter, Harlow, on April 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Belcher/Hunsinger
Born to Kayla Belcher and Ryan Hunsinger of Towanda, a daughter, Paisleigh Marion, on April 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bailey/Vanderpool
Born to Stacey Bailey and Gage Vanderpool of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Jayden, on May 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
