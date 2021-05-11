Whyte/Cordner

Born to Tawni Whyte and Tyler Cordner of Monroeton, a son, Lennon Ray, on April 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Shaffer/McDonough

Born to Brittany Shaffer and Brandon McDonough of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Vanessa Nicole, on April 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Thorpe

Born to Hannah and Derek Thorpe of Granville Summit, a daughter, Hayslee Louise, on April 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ferrario

Born to Emily and Joshua Ferrario of Towanda, a daughter, Harlow, on April 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Belcher/Hunsinger

Born to Kayla Belcher and Ryan Hunsinger of Towanda, a daughter, Paisleigh Marion, on April 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bailey/Vanderpool

Born to Stacey Bailey and Gage Vanderpool of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Jayden, on May 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

