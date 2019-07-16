Sayre:
Our Summer Learning Program, “A Universe of Stories,” continues at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, July 16. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center will be returning, this time with “The Summer Night Sky.” Participants will view a Stellarium presentation followed by the building of starwheels to help find the constellations! All ages are invited to attend and to register and track reading and learning activities throughout the summer, which will allow eligibility for free books and prizes!
Save the date for the upcoming Sayre Library sponsored program “Foraging with Mark Losinger,” which will be held at the Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Nature Reserve from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The tour includes techniques of sustainable harvest, identification and information on wild mushrooms, fruits, veggies, and more. This tour will be for education purposes only – participants will not be harvesting or eating wild edibles. For more information, please contact the library at (570) 888-2256.
Other upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. we will host the monthly meeting of our library book club. This month’s selection is “The Solace of Water” by Elizabeth Byler Younts. New members are always welcome!
• Wednesday, July 17, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme is “The Moon.” Come travel through space with us as we read stories about the moon that are fun and engaging for our littlest learners!
• Thursday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time and Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “Backlash,” by Brad Thor, “The Golden Hour,” by Beatriz Williams, “The Gifted School,” by Bruce Holsinger, and “Evvie Drake Starts Over,” by Linda Holmes.
Sayre Public Library’s Holiday Decoration Sale is quickly approaching – this year’s sale will be held Aug. 2 and 3. You still have time to bring new and gently used decorations to donate for the sale. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Deadline for donations to the sale will be July 27.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
