WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library presents a program on “Mature Driving” with Michael Diehl of the Highway Safety Network on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., via Zoom.
The program is on mature driving. It will cover topics such as aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving, and winter driving. There will be a discussion of signs to look for when it may be time for someone to give up their keys and how to have the conversation with someone that you believe should start thinking about giving up driving. The program is designed to educate mature drivers in an attempt to reduce injuries and fatalities due to traffic crashes in our older driver population.
Michael Diehl is a native of Northumberland County. Diehl earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Keystone College Class of 2009.
There is no cost to attend this program, but registration is required. To register for this program, please email the library at bclibrary@bradfordco.org or call the library at (570) 297-2436. Registration will be taken up to one hour before the program.
