WAVERLY — A tradition paused...like other non-profits and local organizations, the Waverly Rotary Club has made the difficult decision to cancel the Waverly Rotary Club Annual Pancake Day, due the pandemic. Voting and pancakes have been a tradition for more than 60 years in Waverly.
This day has historically been one of Waverly Rotary Club’s largest fundraisers. In the past, funds for this project have been used for foreign exchange, beautification, scholarships, Junior Rotarian program, and many of our other youth programs.
If you would like to help us raise funds and donate to these projects, please contact the Waverly Rotary Club at WaverlyRotary4904@gmail.com or by mail at Waverly Rotary Club, P.O. Box 717, Waverly, NY 14892.
Thank you for all your support in the past and we look forward to serving the community in the future. If you are interested in joining us, please contact us or a member of the club.
For more information, please contact Linda Vogel, Waverly Rotary Club secretary, at either (607) 565-2035 or (607) 481-0306.
