Datebooks
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 2.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be open Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. Due to the holiday schedule, Wednesday morning Story Time will not be held, and will resume on Jan. 8.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The library will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will not be held Tuesday, Dec. 31. Classes will resume on Jan. 7.
COMMUNITY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments provided. Building is totally accessible with elevator. Parking available in church parking lot on Liberty Street. All are welcome.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
