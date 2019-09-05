ROME – Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome (off Highway 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Road), will host evangelist Steve Rockey as their special speaker on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Steve spent 22 years as a Baptist pastor. He now speaks at sportsmen events and churches around the country.
Come join us on Sunday as we welcome evangelist Steve to our area.
The service starts at 11 a.m., and the church’s annual spaghetti dinner will be held following the service.
This is a great chance for the neighborhood to come out and greet one another.
For any questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
