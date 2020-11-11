EAST SMITHFIELD – What better time of year to study trees than fall? During the fall seasons, children can learn about the changing seasons and the science of trees and leaves. They can watch green leaves turn colors – various shades of yellow, red and orange. This may stir a curiosity about how and why leaves change color; do different trees make different colors; and so many more. Also, in early fall, the weather is still warm enough that children, parents and teachers can still spend time outside walking and talking about the wonderment of trees and leaves.
The children enrolled in the East Smithfield 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. spent the entire month of October learning about trees. Students brought in sticks, pine cones, acorns, beech nuts, hickory nuts, walnuts, evergreen needles, and numerous types of deciduous leaves.
“Hands-on learning is the best way for the children to learn,” stated teacher Teresa Adams.
The class also read books about trees. They watched videos and looked at trees near the SRU school. The children formulated questions about trees such as what are they made from, who cares for trees, and what lives in a tree. They used their classroom computer to look up answers and find tree pictures. This study of trees helped the class explore and appreciate nature and as they studied trees, they also used literacy, math, the arts, and important social studies and scientific concepts.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.