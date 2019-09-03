Datebooks
LYME DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP meets the first Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
CLASS FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN BECOMING CATHOLIC OR CATHOLICS WHO WOULD LIKE A “REFRESHER” ON THEIR FAITH, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. For more information or to register for classes, contact Carol Meyer at (570) 888-9594. Access is through the west door at the back of school building.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, will be held Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Parking is attached to the parking for the Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health; park anywhere in parking lot. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. GRASP’s first meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
PUBLIC MEETING to review the draft 2020 Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Progress Authority Building, Suite 2, located at 1 Elizabeth St., Towanda. Public participation in the plan update process is important. This meeting will review the sections of the draft 2020 plan update and identify a procedure for the public to provide comments on the draft plan.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.