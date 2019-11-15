NICHOLS – The Tioga United Way’s Dancing United with the Starz ‘19 was a great success thanks to their generous donors, sponsors, dancers, volunteers and supporters. On Saturday, Nov. 2, more than 400 guests sparkled and swayed in Tioga Downs’ Grand Ballroom in Nichols. Over-the-top hors d’oeuvres were served by Tioga Downs. Their attention was then brought to the dance floor where Masters of Ceremony, Carolyn Palladino and Cate Pichany, along with disc jockey Mike Neil, kept the audience engaged and grooving.
Tioga United Way Executive Director Meredith Sagor announced that Jeff Gural would, once again, match half of what was raised for the entire event. This clearly inspired the audience to reach deep down in their pockets and donate even more.
The highlight of the event was watching the 10 competing couples light up the dance floor. The couple who won the Judge’s Choice Mirror Ball Trophy was Jean Graham and Sonny Dewitt, who danced the fox trot to “Singing in the Rain.” The couple who took home the People’s Choice Mirror Ball Trophy and raised the most money was Geraldo Iglesias and Jennifer Brockner, CFO at Tioga State Bank.
The total amount raised from the event surpassed their goal of $50,000, which will go toward the 31 agencies of the Tioga United Way.
The Tioga United Way would like to give special thanks to Jana Bowen, Anne Grant, Barbara Patten, Madison Hornick, Teresa McNamara, Connie Sternberg, Betsy Snyder, Zoe Ann Zielinski, Carolyn Palladino and Dave Astorina for volunteering their time and energy to make this event a success. If you would like to learn more about the 31 agencies of the Tioga United Way or if you’d like to volunteer to help at the next big fundraiser, the Adult Spelling Bee, send an email to tiogaunitedway@stny.rr.com. Mark your calendars for Dancing United with the Starz ‘20!
In the meantime, the Tioga United Way is conducting their annual giving campaign to assist those most in need in Tioga County. To make a donation, go to tiogaunitedway.com.
