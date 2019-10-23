WAVERLY – St. James Altar & Rosary sponsored a Living Rosary for the Catholic community at St. James Church.
President Elaine Lasater opened the prayer service and Leslie Damiano provided music. Father Jeffrey Galens was the leader and speaker for the evening. In his remarks, Fr. Galens reminded those gathered that the purpose of the rosary is to help us meditate on the great mysteries of our salvation. The main focus is on Jesus – his birth, life, death and resurrection. The Hail Mary prayers remind us to join with Mary in contemplating these mysteries.
St. James is one of three churches that make up the Blessed Trinity Parish. Fr. Galens was recently appointed pastor of Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick Parish. Fr. Daniel White was recently appointed as Parochial Vicar. Together they serve the Catholic community of Tioga County.
Masses at St. James are Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. with daily Mass on Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. Additionally, there is a Holy Hour and Confession on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Parish office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and can be reached by calling (607) 687-1068. St. James Church has a full service elevator adjacent to the west parking lot.
