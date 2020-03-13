TOWANDA – The following students at Northern Tier Career Center earned perfect attendance for the first half of the 2019-2020 school year, by attending every day of the first and second marking periods. Regular attendance is a vital employability skill and NTCC is proud to recognize their commitment.

Michael Asbury, Auto Mechanics, Canton; Jade Brown, Cosmetology, Troy; Riley Brown, HVAC, Troy; Ryan Carnes, Auto Body, Troy; Caleb Cavanaugh, Information Technology, Troy; Kyle Davenport, Information Technology, Northeast Bradford; Makayla Davis, Pre-Nursing II, Canton; Andrew DeCristo, Auto Mechanics, Canton; Madison Derrig, Pre-Nursing I, Athens; Diamond Dixon, Auto Body, Troy; Kani Faust, Cosmetology, Troy; Elizabeth Frisk, Food Production & Management, Athens; Devin Frye, Pre-Nursing I, Northeast Bradford; Nicholas Greeno, Building Construction, Athens; Amanda Horton, Pre-Nursing I, Towanda; Paige Howell, Pre-Nursing I, Northeast Bradford; Dyllen Isbell, Welding, Towanda; Brooke Jordan, Cosmetology, Sullivan County;

Carter Knecht, Machine Tool, Canton; Tanner Kunkle, HVAC, Towanda; Erik Lantz, Auto Body, Troy; Summer Malone, Cosmetology, Sullivan County; Samuel Mays, Auto Mechanics, Canton; Ryan McAlary, Auto Mechanics, Athens; Tavone McClenny, Information Technology, Sayre; Karlie Myers, Cosmetology, Towanda; Nicholas Oslager, HVAC, Troy; Cy Pepper, HVAC, Canton; Darien Pruyne, Diesel, Athens; Brandon Reed, Building Construction, Athens; Victoria Rought, Pre-Nursing II, Northeast Bradford; Natalie Route, Pre-Nursing I, Troy; Alexis Smith, Cosmetology, Athens; and DeLana Sullivan, Pre-Nursing II, Towanda.

