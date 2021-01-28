Mott

Born to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, N.Y., a daughter, Isabelle Ann-Marie, on Jan. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Rowland/Tompkins

Born to Cynthia Rowland and Brandon Tompkins of Knoxville, Pa., a son, Barrett Lee, on Jan. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bialis

Born to Amber and Jared Bialis of Gillett, a son, Mitchell Isaac, on Jan. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Davidson

Born to Breanna and Jeremy Davidson of Athens, a son, Sullivan Murphy, on Jan. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Onofre/Milner

Born to Amaya Onofre and Mathew Milner of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Bentley James, on Jan. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

