Mott
Born to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, N.Y., a daughter, Isabelle Ann-Marie, on Jan. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Rowland/Tompkins
Born to Cynthia Rowland and Brandon Tompkins of Knoxville, Pa., a son, Barrett Lee, on Jan. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bialis
Born to Amber and Jared Bialis of Gillett, a son, Mitchell Isaac, on Jan. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Davidson
Born to Breanna and Jeremy Davidson of Athens, a son, Sullivan Murphy, on Jan. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Onofre/Milner
Born to Amaya Onofre and Mathew Milner of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Bentley James, on Jan. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.