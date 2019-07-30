Kaylee Uhl graduated from Cortland University on May 18, 2019 with her Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science. She graduated with honors cum laude.
Kaylee is the daughter of Darren and Nicole Uhl.
She is a 2015 Waverly High School graduate.
She participated at Cortland on the Indoor and Outdoor Track teams, was a member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, and member of the National Leadership and Success Committee.
