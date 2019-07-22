Athens:
It’s not too late to register for summer reading and win prizes. Simply go to our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on reading programs in the upper right hand corner and register your child. Log amount of books read for our read-aloud program (ages 0-6) or minutes read for our kids (ages 5-12) and teens program (ages 13-18). Participants can create an avatar, earn badges, free books and unlock games. Attending our FREE summer reading programs all summer long also earns you points!
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, July 23:
At 1 p.m.: Rock Painting is a FREE program for all ages! Bring your own rock to paint!
From 6:30-8 p.m.: The Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, July 24:
At 10:30 a.m.: Sayre Health Care Center Playdate. All ages are invited to enjoy a traveling collection of toys from the Spalding Memorial Library. Residents who attend the play date usually have big smiles on their faces, it seems to be a joy for them to see the kids. Miss Kim delivers books to participating residents during play time.
From 1-3 p.m.: Kids’ Crafts is a FREE drop-in program for all ages. All materials are provided and projects can be taken home that day. The theme this week is “Space.”
From 5-7 p.m.: Social Gaming Club will meet to play board/card games and to play on the Alienware gaming computers. If you’re a fan of the game “Ticket to Ride,” we now have it in our game collection. So, bring some friends and enjoy a couple hours of fun.
• Thursday, July 25:
From 5-7 p.m.: Lego Club will meet from 5-6 p.m. for K-3rd grade and 6-7 p.m. for grades 4 and up. We provide all the Legos and participants final creations are displayed in the library for the month.
• Friday, July 26:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Story time and toddler time will be all about dragons!
• Saturday, July 27:
At 10 a.m.: Family story time is for all ages. We have a block party afterward!
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Like us on Facebook to follow our events, peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
