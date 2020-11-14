TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER will be held Monday, Nov. 16 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Dinners for people other than those present will not be available until 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.

Load comments