ATHENS – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin (UUCAS) recently received a grant of $2,000 from the Pennsylvania Universalist Convention to address COVID-19-related needs in our community. Grants were given to each of the Convention’s six member congregations, with the recommendation that the funds be used to support local food pantries.
The UUCAS Board of Trustees voted to give $1,000 each to the food pantries at the Athens United Methodist Church and the Towanda Area Christian Outreach. Checks were presented to each organization by members of the board.
The Pennsylvania Universalist Convention (PUC) was organized in 1832 and was comprised of all the Universalist Churches in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at that time. It continues to this day to promote Universalism in Pennsylvania by supporting the remaining historically Universalist churches in the state, as well as other Unitarian Universalist organizations. The PUC’s member congregations are located in Athens, Brooklyn (Pa.), Girard, Philadelphia, Reading and Smithton.
UUCAS is an intentionally inclusive congregation which welcomes people of all religious backgrounds, racial and cultural origins, sexual orientations, and gender identities. Our meeting house is at 112 North St., Athens. Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m., currently via Zoom. We can be reached by phone at (570) 888-0252 or by email at uucas@uucas.org. Visit our website, www.uucas.org, or find us on Facebook at uuathenspa.
