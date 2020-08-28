WAVERLY — On Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m., the Waverly First Baptist Church and Christian Missionary Alliance will be hosting “Praise in the Park” at Muldoon Park in Waverly.
Copper Coins, a local praise rock band, will be leading the one hour service, with a short message by Pastor Andy Bashwinger.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, although there will be some chairs provided. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Come out and enjoy a Sunday morning praise service in the park.
