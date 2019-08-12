Chuck Campbell of Ulster was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon duplicate bridge game held on July 23 in Athens Township. David Nelson of Dushore and Martha Lasley of Newfield were tied for second place.
Dan Gerhart of Rome Township was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening individual bridge game held on July 29 in Athens Township. Bob Urban of Waverly finished in second place. In third place was Jim Spencer of Athens.
The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook Streets in Athens Township Pa., offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at 570-888-6311 or e-mail to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.
