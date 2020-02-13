Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Herrickville KofC will serve lasagna, tossed salad, rosy applesauce, rolls, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ENDLESS MOUNTAINS QUILT GUILD will meet Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre. Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. An evening of murder and mayhem, with snacks along the way. New members are always welcome.
NORTHEAST AG & HOME EC 4-H CLUB will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Warren Center Community Hall.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).
