ELMIRA — Elmira College recently received a generous grant for the eighth consecutive year from The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.
The $15,000 grant-in-aid is distributed to selected Tioga County, New York, students who have demonstrated financial need for the 2020-2021 academic year. Since 2013, Truman Foundation scholarships have assisted 25 Tioga County students enrolled at Elmira College.
“The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation strongly supports the pursuit of higher education and is proud to continue providing these scholarships to Tioga County students attending Elmira College,” said Stephanie Carrigg, executive director of the Foundation.
“Mrs. Faulkner Truman’s foresight in establishing this grant-in-aid opportunity for Tioga County students is a true testament to her business acumen and her compassion,” said Dr. Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We thank the Foundation for its on-going commitment to and investment in our students’ success and growth.”
About The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation: Mildred Faulkner Truman was a lifelong resident of the Village of Owego who became a successful investor. Upon her passing in 1983, Faulkner Truman provided that the residuary of her estate be used to establish a foundation to fund grants to qualified tax-exempt organizations whose worthwhile projects benefit the residents of Owego and Tioga County.
