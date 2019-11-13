ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Dan Gerhart of Rome Township was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game, held on Oct. 8 in Athens Township. Seamus O’Hanrahan of Towanda was second. Sherry Spencer of Athens and Pam Stanfield of Towanda were tied for third place.

Joan Gustin of Towanda was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game, held on Oct. 15 in Athens Township. Marc Alpert of Queen Esther Estates was second. Dan Gerhart was third.

Jeffrey Dann of Athens Township was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday night bridge game, held on Oct. 21 in Athens Township. Donna Detrick of Sayre was second. Dan Gerhart was third.

Martha Lasley of Newtown was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game, held on Oct. 22 in Athens Township. Jim and Sherry Spencer of Athens were tied for second place.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township (Sayre), offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. E-mail Jeffrey Dann at ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for details. Free beginners’ lessons will start in December.

Load comments